By Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front National Vice Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says time to retire UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema politically will be this year because the party is laying the ground for His Excellency President Edgar Lungu to win the general elections.

Mr Mwamba says the ruling party mobilisation team is on the ground in order not to give any room for the opposition.

In an interview today, Mr Mwamba says as it stands the soil is futile therefore the Head of State and the party large will carry the day.

Mr Mwamba says a number of defections in various parts of the country are clear to show that the ruling party has gained for support.

He also says more are yet to join the party.

Mr Mwamba says even such is happening, the mobilisation will not have any time for pleasure but continue to bring people so that the party does not have any challenges come August 12 general elections.

“I want to tell the nation that this time around we are not going have mercy on Hakainde Hichilema, this time around we are retiring him politically.

As party mobilisation team we are ensuring that more people whether in urban or rural parts of the country rally behind ECL who has shown true leadership,” Mr Mwamba says.

“ECL has gained more support than previous Presidents because of his style of leadership. He has spread development in all parts of the country even in areas where he did not gain more votes,”.

Mr Mwamba says Mr Hichilema will feel the heat because people who campaigned for him are no more with him.