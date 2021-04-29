WE ARE GOING TO SORT OUT NAWAKWI -KANEMA

United Party for National Development (UPND) North-Western Provincial Youth Chairman Mr Bruce Kanema has strongly warned FDD president Edith Nawakwi to desist herself from talking hill about UPND president Hakainde Hichilema instead concentrate on mobilizing her party.

And Mr Kanema has warned her to keep away from demonising UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema orchestrated by the Patriotic Front.

“We the youths of North-Western Province.We are going to sort out Nawakwi says Mr Kanema.

In case she wants marriage for sure, we have got strong Lundas, Kaondes and other strong men here.

We are going to take care of her.

We just want to let her leave President Hakainde Hichilema alone”Mr Kanema stated.

Mr Kanema further said if the FDD leader continues attacking President Hakainde Hichilema the youths are going to face her head on.

He said Zambians want UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema to form government following many problems and pain caused by the poor leadership of Patriotic Front.

And the UPND North-Western Youth Chairman has maintained the slogan of

“No HH no elections no Zambia.

This came to light at a media briefing held in Solwezi on Wednesday.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM