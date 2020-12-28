WE ARE HAPPY WITH UPND’S CONDUCT – ESTHER KATONGO.

As Zambia Police, we wish to thank the family of the late Joseph Kaunda for the role they played in ensuring that their loved one is buried in a dignified manner.

We further thank the Opposition United Party for National Development leadership for the guidance to their members which ultimately led to a peaceful funeral procession and also the general party membership for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON