On Friday Edgar Lungu eased up on places of worship, sporting activities such as golf and tennis, barbershops and salons.

Justifying these reopenings, Edgar asked a number of questions without answering them:

“A) Where will we find money to pay salaries for our public service employees? (B) Where will we find money to pay retirees? (C) What about FISP?

(D.) What about the money for social cash transfer?” asked President Lungu. “(E) Where will we find money to buy the much needed drugs for our hospitals? (F) What about debt repayment obligations? (G) What about fuel importations?

(H) When and how will the children get back to school? It is now over a month since schools were closed and the children are locked-up in homes. Some of them literally with no modern facilities such as internet. (I) Who will harvest the crops for our national food security? (J) Who will deliver farming inputs? (K) How will we distribute food relief?”

The truth is we are in for a long haul in the fight against the coronavirus. The coronavirus won’t disappear soon.

In today’s world, the fight against the coronavirus must be a primary task for every country.

Even as we struggle with its economic impact, lifting or easing coronavirus restrictions too quickly could lead to negative consequences.

We haven’t reached the peak yet. Numbers are still going up. The second surge of the pandemic is still ahead and it will be defined by the actions we make.

Effective containment and control measures can significantly slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Experts recommend continuing to adhere to certain quarantine rules.

We shouldn’t rush in removing restrictions against large gatherings, including sports, religious and cultural events; placing in quarantine contacts of confirmed patients and people potentially exposed to the virus.

Those who can should continue teleworking, and distance learning for schools, universities and other educational institutions.

We should continue the suspension of non-essential business.

Lifting or easing the restrictions may send wrong signals that the danger is reducing when it is actually increasing. Lifting or easing the restrictions is not the end of the epidemic; it’s just the beginning of the next phase. It’s vital in this next phase that we continue to educate, engage and empower our people to prevent and respond rapidly to any appearance of the virus.

Let’s continue to fight this pandemic with determination, guided by science and evidence.