Mubita Nawa Writes:

Good morning Zambia,

We are in Mansa at Mansa Central Police. Our trip yesterday started at 04am and we arrived safely. Anthony and I are well and in good health. Thank you for your love and prayers.

We have not been charged officially yet, on the understanding that the police are still investigating the matter.

We ask that the police follow the law, do the right thing and allow us to get on with the job of serving the masses.

God bless you and never give up. Our temporarily inconveniences can’t be compared to the sufferings being endured by millions of Zambians.