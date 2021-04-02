By Seniya Banda in Lusaka.

The Electoral Commission Of Zambia says it is an independent and autonomous body which carries out its mandate beyond partisan lines.

And the commission has defended itself over United party For National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema‘s letter to the African Union alleging that the commission was bias in the manner it conducted the recent voter registration exercise.

Mr. Hichilema has written to the African Union and Southern –African development community (SADC) alleging manipulation in the voter registration process.

But ECZ corporate affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga says the commission is an independent body which does not favor any political party.

Ms. Luhanga says it is unfair for the politicians to always associate the body with a political party.

She has however indicated that Mr. Hichilema has constitutional right to report the issue anywhere he feels like.

Meanwhile Ms. Luhanga has insisted the commission will not extend the ongoing physical voter verification exercise.

She says the commission has a tight schedule to meet the statutory obligation which requires elections being held on the second week of August.

She also disclosed that the commission in consultation with relevant stakeholders finding modalities on how the campaigns will be held in line with covid 19 regulations.