WE ARE MOBILISING EASTERN PROVINCE TO CANCEL THE SOUTH VOTE- LUBUSHA

“Our voter turn-out will cancel the religious vote of the South”

MON, 19 OCTOBER, 2020- EASTERN PROVINCE

Today has marked the end of the four days official visit to Eastern province by Her honour the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia Madam Inonge Mutukwa Wina.

Eastern Province Chairman who is also member of the Central committee, Andrew Zindhlu Lubusha, says the Vice President’s visit was a success and has since thanked the Hon. Wina and her entourage for visiting the province twice this year.

Mr Lubusha has also thanked the people of Eastern province for warmly welcoming the Vice President.

MCC Lubusha mentioned that the Vice President was in province to interact with people with the aim of understanding some of the challenges they are facing as well as inspecting government projects.

“During her tour, the Vice President met some Chiefs from selected Districts who pledged to work with the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.” Said Lubusha.

The Provincial Chairman has further declared that the Patriotic Front Party in the province is intact and come 2021 the East vote shall cancel the religious vote of the South.

Meanwhile, in her tour the Vice President was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Honourable Michael Katambo and Minister in charge of National Development and Planning Honourable Alexander Chiteme.