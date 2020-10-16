WE ARE NOT A PROXY OF PF – MDC

The newly formed opposition Movement for Democratic Change MDC has distanced itself from sentiments that it was formed to be a proxy of the Patriotic Front PF with a purpose of dividing the 2021 votes.

MDC Secretary General Hon Lucky Mulusa told a media briefing in Lusaka this morning that the party is independent with values that are different from other political parties particularly the PF.

Hon Mulusa said the MDC is nothing related to the PF or any other political party but a group of individuals who participated in the governance system under the PF and were booted out for speaking the truth while others resigned for refusing to participate because of not agreeing with the values of PF.

And Mr Mulusa said the MDC is confident of forming governnment in 2021 despite the short period between the launch of the party and the holding of the 2021 polls.

He said application for the registration of the party was made last year and the certificate of registration was only issued a year later with hope by the authorities that this would disenfranchise the party from mobilizing and positioning itself for elections because of the short time frame to the polls.

Meanwhile, Mr Mulusa announced the appointment of a few other individuals to the party’s leadership structures which include among others Hon Mutolo Phiri as Chief of Staff under the President’s office, Hon Chris Banda as Treasurer and Sam Moyo as National Chairperson all on interim basis ahead of the party’s congress to be held before the end of the year.

*MDC MEDIA TEAM*