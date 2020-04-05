SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: WE ARE NOT AGAINST HICHILEMA’S “DONATIONS” BUT WE FROWN UPON IT BEING DONE OUTSIDE THE ESTABLISHED CHANNELS WHICH ALL OTHER DONORS ARE USING

“Lufwinyemba aliwa pa kantu.”

It is extremely disappointing that Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his propaganda machine have chosen to twist our goodwill and honest advice to him.

There is a vernacular saying: “Lufwinyemba aliwa pa kantu” (Do not just believe it when someone tells you that he was unjustly condemned. Investigate him and you will find the truth/ facts).

Here are the facts:

1. THERE IS A WELL ESTABLISHED LAID DOWN PROCEDURE FOR DONATIONS WHICH EVERY LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL DONOR HAS BEEN FOLLOWING-WHY SHOULD HICHILEMA’S CASE BE AN EXCEPTION?

We have been against his idea of distributing anything like hand sanitizers directly to nationals. This is because all interventions are being coordinated by Government through Council of Ministers chaired by Her Honour the Vice President Madam Inonge Mutukwa Wina.

That is why we have been consistent in calling on the UPND leader, like others in society, to channel any donations to Government line ministries dealing with COVID-19 such as Ministries of health, local government, home Affairs, DMMU, etc.

Why should his “donations” be handled differently unless he has an ulterior motive?

2. THERE IS A LIMIT TO EVERYTHING; THIS IS NOT THE TIME FOR INSENSITIVE POLITICKING BY THE USUAL UPND FAKE NEWS SPECIALISTS

I have NEVER issued any remarks to the effect that “Hichilema wants to spread the COVID-19 virus through his donations”. (Unless of course UPND are inferring that they have such an intention).

Next time; we encourage him to use his self-acclaimed “wide network of well-wishers” to donate beyond hand sanitizers.

3. ISN’T THIS THE SAME HAKAINDE – THAT CALLED FOR A LOCKDOWN WHICH WAS CALCULATED AT INJURING THE COMMON MAN IN OUR COMPOUNDS?

Let it not be forgotten that the UPND leader is an “Ultracrepidarian” who:

a) Hurriedly gives his opinion- even on matters beyond his sphere of knowledge

b) Issues elitist calls for a “complete lockdown” from the comfort of his ultra-luxurious “mayadi” home and does not care about how the masses in our compounds who live hand to mouth would cope and does not care about how quick the Corona Virus would spread in compounds and High Density Areas as a result.

c) Indirectly wishes for mayhem and civil unrest that would potentially come out of a “complete lockdown” as a consequence of the acute hunger arising and over-crowding for food which would ultimately accelerate the spread of the Virus.

A MORAL CALL FOR CIVILITY AND UBUNTU

We ALL have ONE HEAD OF STATE and we ALL now have one common enemy-Covid 19. This matter transcends partisan politics.

Let us ALL therefore work together in an orderly and coordinated fashion under the able leadership of our Head of State His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and other established constitutional authorities. Mr Hichilema should resist the itch to make political capital out of the plague.

As we together escalate our efforts let us move in tandem as one unit. This is not the time for misplaced political agendas and forked tongues.

Ends…//…

The Author, Sunday Chilufya Chanda, is Media Director in the Patriotic Front based at it Party Headquarters.