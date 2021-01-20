By Veronica Mwale cic Private Reporter.

COPPERBELT ~Ndola

WE ARE NOT AGAINST YOUR TRUCK JUST STOP TAKING VIDEOS AND PICTURES OF BAD ROADS NDOLA POLICE WARNS HON FRANK TAYALI AS THEY RECORD WARN AND CAUTION FROM HIM.

Hon Frank Tayali lectured the Ndola Central police officers when they demanded that his truck stops moving Ndola as it is disturbing. After defeating them they changed that they had information that he was taking pictures of bad roads as they claimed they have a video of him inspecting bad roads in Kansenshi and other places. But Hon Frank Tayali asked them which law stops him or indeed anyone aspiring to contest from taking stock and audit of what their Constituencies is.

Police had a tough time trying to find anything against him. Further they recorded a warn and caution and told him to wait for further instructions.

Asked by CIC what exactly police wanted from him he said this ” well basically I would say it’s conduct likely to win Ndola central Constituency from PF otherwise nothing sensible enough, I have been warned and cautioned that I am taking pictures of portholes and the state of bad roads but CIC you see there is no law in this country that forbids any aspiring candidate from taking stock and audit the state of the infrastructure in the constituency of interest so what is there to hide when this delaplated in Ndola central is there for all to see. I mean it’s not a fabrication but facts.” Said Hon Tayali.

Asked wether or not the truck is safe or it will be grounded from Ndola tours counsel Tayali responded that for as long as PF branded motor vehicles are on the streets of Ndola his too will continue to do like wise for their are no two sets of laws in this country that there are no laws pertaining to PF and there are no laws pertaining to UPND.

