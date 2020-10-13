By Hakainde Hichilema

We are not fighting you Police officers but fighting for you so, that PF cadres can for once start giving you the respect you deserve as specialised professionals. We therefore encourage you not be tools of divisions or indeed violence in the Country. The impression being created by the PF of Zambia being a Police state is not helpful to the nation.

When in government next year, we will take care of you and the rest of the country and ensure meritocracy and dignity is granted back to your profession.

What we are witnessing now is barbaric and unZambian. There is no longer freedom of expression, movement and expression in this country because of one corrupt group called PF.

As can be seen, police earlier prevented us from going to court and when questioned, they only said they had been instructed by higher offices to do so, but we know who that higher office is, and all we can say is that we arecdifferent from them. When in government next year, we shall not harass or intimidate you or indeed ask you why you are treating citizens in such a way. Our foremost duty will be to tirelessly fix the economy and also ensure that there is law and order in our country.

Please, don’t attack us but attack our vision and ideas for the country, and let the Nation decide who is capable of turning around this country’s fortunes into reality.

And remember, this time around, we will not allow anyone of you to infringe on the citizens rights, choice of leadership or indeed our vision.

We will work to unite this country under the motto: One Zambia, One Nation and One Nation, One Nation.

Credit: UPND Media