By George Zulu

Opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) president Stephan Nyirenda says his party is not in any electoral pact with any political party.

Speaking when he featured on Pan African Radio on a program dubbed People’s Debate, friday, Mr. Nyirenda said his preoccupation is to mobilize ahead of the 2021 elections.

He said the only alliance NAREP was involved in was on common issues such as the Public Order Act and Constitutionalism among other critical issues of governance and not a political electoral pact.

Mr.Nyirenda said the party supreme body the National Executive Committee (NEC) has not agreed on any matter of entering into a pact with any political party.

He however, said those that want to lead the pact should also be ready to be led by others.

“It doesn’t matter who takes us there, but what is important is that those that want to lead should be ready to be led too. My NEC has no accepted to be in an electoral pact with any political party and besides as NAREP we dont attend those meeting they call for the pact where they have agreed to support UPND president Hakainde Hichilema as the pact candidate in next years elections, “said Mr. Nyirenda.

He said his party had started mobilizing but that the outbreak of COVID-19 halted the exercise.

“Our focus is to mobilize and not these electoral pacts. What we are doing at the moment is to organize our people and see where we are going,” he explained.

Mr. Nyirenda said Zambians were suffering at the hands of the poor and lack of leadership in the country.

“What we should focus on is how we shall rid our people out of poverty and not pacts without proper ideologies and roadmap. Why have we allowed our people to suffer and continue suffering?”

Mr. Nyirenda observed that going forward, any political alliance or pact can only survive depending on the members of various political parties support and not leaders.

He said it was time for every NAREP member to work towards achieving a better Zambia by mobilizing and recruiting more young people in order to vote out the PF administration.

On Bill Ten, Mr. Nyirenda warned that the whole process is aimed at manipulating the people of Zambia by changing the constitution.

He said only a leadership that lacks integrity, vision and respect for the people of Zambia will plot to change the constitution in order to stay longer than neccessary in power.