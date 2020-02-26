UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has called for a holistic national approach in dealing with criminal acts of “gassing” of citizens and institutions by unknown people.

Distancing himself and his party from any involvement in the gassing incidents as purported by some of his political adversaries, Mr Hichilema called for thorough and conclusive investigations.

“This is no time for finger pointing or implicating innocent people or

parties as it is in our case. We are in no way involved in this strange criminality that has befallen our country,” Mr Hichilema said.

He said this in Lusaka on Monday evening when he featured on a Prime

Television recorded programme called Oxygen of Democracy.

As a citizens and political leader, Mr Hichilema said he was ready to dialogue with any stakeholder in helping the country to resolve all

forms of crime.

Similarly, as a political leader and a member of the Zambian community, he was urging other political, civic and church leaders, to remain steadfast and preach peace in the country.

“We must come together irrespective of political affiliation, ethnicity, colour or tribe. Such a time calls for collective political

leadership and dialogue for us to restore calm in our communities,” he said.

Mr Hichilema denounced the cases of mob justice, urging the people to respect the sanctity of life and leave any suspected gas attacks to be handled by the police.