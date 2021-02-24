…as opposition electoral pact adopts UPND’s Hichilema as 2021 presidential candidate

A group of opposition political parties has agreed to form an electoral pact called the UPND Alliance to support one Presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2021 General Elections.

United Party for National Development, (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema will lead the pact in the election slated for 12 August, 2021.

UPND Alliance Chairperson, Charles Milupi announced Hichilema’s adoption Wednesday in Lusaka, giving him the discretion to choose a running mate from any source.

However, National Democratic Congress, (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili was not part of the meeting and according to party Spokesperson, Saboi Imboela – he is unwell.

Imboela, however, says her party is not opposed to a Hichilema led electoral pact as long as Kambwili is the running mate and that is non-negotiable.

In an exclusive interview with Byta FM News, Imboela discloses that the name of the pact has also been a contentious issue, because UPND Alliance does not reflect the interest of other parties.

She, however, declined to give further comment until the party’s vice president, who led the NDC delegation at the meeting updates the party about the negotiations.