Thought of the Day
We are only poor because we choose to be
Zambia is the second largest emeralds producer in the world after Columbia.
Zambia’s emerald are highly desirable because of their clarity and unique colour.
In October 2018, a 5,655-carat (or 1.1kg) emerald was unearthed from Kagem Mine.
What made the discovery truly remarkable wasn’t just its size, but its exceptional clarity and perfectly-balanced green hue, with a tinge of golden-yellow.
It was named “Inkalamu”, meaning “Lion” in Bemba.
Our copper mines in North-western Province have large quantities of gold that they are deemed to be more gold mines than they are copper mines!
And we are discovering gold like an outbreak; in Mwinilunga, Mumbwa, Chongwe, Petauke, Vubwi! Yet we won’t organize the sector to benefit our country…
We have the largest arable and fertile land in Southern Africa and we are only utilizing 10% of it.
We have up-to 40% of water resources in Southern Africa through our water bodies, rivers and underground water.
Despite such endowments, we would rather tax to death, our workers, than obtain substantial benefits from our natural resources.
We have left our natural resources to be of beneficial value to our foreigners and foreign investors than to our people.
The solutions presented by our economists and our leaders shock us….IMF, Foreign Debt and Foreign investment.
It’s like they all sat in one class, or they were taught similar theories! Theories that we should implement but must benefit substantially the powers that have exploited our continent for 500 years!
Ine nafika po!
Whats your view?
You have been a public officer all your life. If my memory is correct you were an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. When you retired as a civil servant, because of the connection you had with PF, you were sent to South Africa as Ambassador. After your tour of service in that country, you were sent to Ethiopia. Only a blue eyed boy of a regime can represent his Government in these capital. The resources you talk about may be there including oil. My simple question to you is. What did you do to encourage investments in the sectors you are talking about. We may have these resources as a country but there is need for investment for them to create the wealth that we need. It is not nice to insinuate that UPND that has been in Government for three months is not doing enough when PF was in Government for ten solid years and MMD was there for twenty long years.
Mwamba, as an ambassador of Zambia in South Africa and the African Union, were you representing Zambia by inviting foreign investors to come to Zambia to be rich as Zambians have chosen to be poor? Poverty of analysis is indeed afflicting you!! A serious government would ensure maximum benefits to the country and its citizens from required foreign investments. Ask yourself why this was/is not happening to the extent expected in Zambia? Kickbacks and commissions to those who authorize foreign investments is corruption and not a choice by innocent citizens to be poor!!