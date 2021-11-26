Thought of the Day

We are only poor because we choose to be

Zambia is the second largest emeralds producer in the world after Columbia.

Zambia’s emerald are highly desirable because of their clarity and unique colour.

In October 2018, a 5,655-carat (or 1.1kg) emerald was unearthed from Kagem Mine.

What made the discovery truly remarkable wasn’t just its size, but its exceptional clarity and perfectly-balanced green hue, with a tinge of golden-yellow.

It was named “Inkalamu”, meaning “Lion” in Bemba.

Our copper mines in North-western Province have large quantities of gold that they are deemed to be more gold mines than they are copper mines!

And we are discovering gold like an outbreak; in Mwinilunga, Mumbwa, Chongwe, Petauke, Vubwi! Yet we won’t organize the sector to benefit our country…

We have the largest arable and fertile land in Southern Africa and we are only utilizing 10% of it.

We have up-to 40% of water resources in Southern Africa through our water bodies, rivers and underground water.

Despite such endowments, we would rather tax to death, our workers, than obtain substantial benefits from our natural resources.

We have left our natural resources to be of beneficial value to our foreigners and foreign investors than to our people.

The solutions presented by our economists and our leaders shock us….IMF, Foreign Debt and Foreign investment.

It’s like they all sat in one class, or they were taught similar theories! Theories that we should implement but must benefit substantially the powers that have exploited our continent for 500 years!

Ine nafika po!

