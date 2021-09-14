PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WRITES…..

We are pleased that the national assembly has approved the proposed Ministries. We created these Ministries to make the Government more effective. This is the reason I have moved Gender from a Ministry to the Office of the President. This is the importance with which I attach to gender equality and generally women empowerment.

I have also, in line with business development, put Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) under the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development to focus it’s mandate. I have also put Zambia Cooperative Federation as well as village industries so that they can support the urban and rural entrepreneurs under this one umbrella.

In addition, my office will oversee widows and orphans pensions to ensure that the vulnerable in our society are take care of.

You can familiarise yourselves with the broad range of changes with the reorganized Ministries.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia