We are pleased to have held our virtual General Assembly, the first of its kind in Zambia.
In the spirit of transparency, the civil society organisations presided over the process. We thank all the thousands of delegates from the 10 provinces for engaging in this democratic process by voting for their preferred candidates.
We also wish to thank the entertainers who put on a beautiful performance, especially young Barbara Machila’s moving poem that has left an indelible imprint on all of us who watched her recite it.
When the results are announced, we hope that the newly voted NMC members hit the ground running as there is much work to be done.
#Time4Change
HH aka Bally
I hope UPND did it’s homework when it amended its Constitution to provide for the following:
(1) Removing its two year term limit for its president and replacing it with an unlimited term(A UPND president can now serve for as long as he/she wishes)
(2)Allowing the UPND president to be the only authority to appoint the Vice President, Secretary General and National Chairperson of the Party.
(3)Allowing the UPND president to singularly appoint 30 members to the National Management Committee (NMC).The NMC will have a total of 100 members, 70 of them will have to be appointed by UPND delegates whose number is 2,915.
(3) Allowing the UPND president to appoint chairpersons to all the sub-committees of the NMC.