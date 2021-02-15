We are pleased to have held our virtual General Assembly, the first of its kind in Zambia.

In the spirit of transparency, the civil society organisations presided over the process. We thank all the thousands of delegates from the 10 provinces for engaging in this democratic process by voting for their preferred candidates.

We also wish to thank the entertainers who put on a beautiful performance, especially young Barbara Machila’s moving poem that has left an indelible imprint on all of us who watched her recite it.

When the results are announced, we hope that the newly voted NMC members hit the ground running as there is much work to be done.

#Time4Change

HH aka Bally