WE ARE RE-OPENING BARS AND NIGHT CLUBS TOMORROW WHETHER GOVERNMENT LIKES IT OR NOT

Bar and Nightclub Owners Association of Zambia has directed all its members countrywide to reopen their businesses tomorrow with or without the presidential directive.

In an interview , Association Secretary General Edmond Lifwekelo disclosed that all members will resume operations under the health guidelines and that reopening of their businesses will no longer depend on government directives.

Mr. Lifwekelo says the association has been forced to re-open businesses because its members have lost out on business and are now finding it difficult to survive under harsh economic challenges.

Two months ago, President Edgar Lungu announced the closure of bars and nightclubs and other sectors of the economy to mitigate the spread of Covid 19 in the country but despite the economy slowly opening up, bars and nightclubs have remained closed.

PHOENIX NEWS