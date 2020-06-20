WE ARE READY FOR MONDAY PROTESTS – Pilato
In readiness for the Monday protests, we have continued to consult and seeking guidance from elders and organisations we still trust and respect.
Today we met with the former Attorney General of Zambia, Musa Mwenye SC. We shared with him our concerns and our demands as the young people of this country.
We come not with pangas, guns or machetes but with a hope that better is possible for every Zambian.
We salute you the youth, especially for showing courage against the odds. I was a youth in 1989 when the wind of change began to blow across the country. But the then dictator president Kenneth Kaunda and his DREADED tough govt decided to be adamant and put a deadline of 30 June 1990 for everyone who was not employed in the towns to go back to the village and be a farmer as a way of resolving social economic issues that arose from their economic mismanagement problems the country was going through. The govt was to “BREAK THE BONES” of whoever would resist the directive and force them back to the land. But it was just about June 1990 shortly b4 the deadline that WE THE YOUTH from UNZA went on rampage to riot against increases in prices of essential commodities and food particularly that of mealie meal. How so much everyone else joined us in Kalingalinga, mutendere, Chelston , Munali north mead, town center, and then other towns along the line of rail. That day of riots is historical in Zambia bcos it was the beginning of processes leading to the downfall of the once mighty UNIP govt and the return of multi party politics in Zambia. I am not in favor of riots but I am simply stating the point that the gigantic changes to the status quo of 1991 were brought about by the vigilance and active participation of the YOUTH! The YOUTH did not only initiate “ACTION” through riots of that day but had been “TALKING” seriously against the DREADED UNIP GOVT. That’s the critical point I am bringing up. I and my generation of those young people that time are now the adults of today. We are mostly in our 50’s, Hakainde Hichilema among us. We now carry heavy burdens on our shoulders, the case of being a bread winner to both the nuclear and the extended family, and you can’t just take similar risks. Besides, our physical abilities aren’t still the same, it’s gone a little too low. In any case we have given birth to a new generation of the YOUTH. yourselves and so, we don’t need to be that apologetic. Coming from that background, we itch for the YOUTH of today to STAND UP AND BE COUNTED in the heat of PF oppression. IF WE DID IT, WHY CAN’T YOU DID IT TOO? though not necessarily through rioting? I am therefore gladdened to hear your stance as given by Pilato above. The mighty UNIP then, despite their promise, NEVER BROKE OUR BONES. Whatever happens on Monday if you go ahead with your planned demos, the PF stand to lose more if they choose to BREAK YOUR BONES, In my deepest conscience, I have no doubt that at the close of the day on Monday, every YOUTH will have participated but, WILL BE BACK HOME SAFE WITHOUT ANY BONES BROKEN. we eagerly looking forward to Monday. Who knows, it might just be another historic day for mother Zambia.