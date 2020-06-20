WE ARE READY FOR MONDAY PROTESTS – Pilato

In readiness for the Monday protests, we have continued to consult and seeking guidance from elders and organisations we still trust and respect.

Today we met with the former Attorney General of Zambia, Musa Mwenye SC. We shared with him our concerns and our demands as the young people of this country.

We come not with pangas, guns or machetes but with a hope that better is possible for every Zambian.