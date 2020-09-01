Prees statement for immediate release from Senior Chief Mukuni

1st September 2020

WE ARE READY FOR PF SHOULD THEY TOUCH HH

I am fully aware of the PF machinations to arrest HH over the issue of Intercontinental Hotel, whose transaction was transparent and above board. The main purpose of wanting to arrest HH is very clear. It is to offer them an opportunity to detain him and compromise his health, by poisoning him, so that they completely eliminate him from the ballot box in 2021. We will not allow this!

The whole scheme is nothing more than Hon. Edith Nawakwi’s Judas STYLE AGREEMENT TO BETRAY HAKAINDE HICHILEMA as a sacrifice for their vision less party.

Hakainde Hichilema is a Zambian citizen first, but he is also my subject. Arising from the two preceding factors, his welfare, and most importantly his safety and health are my concerns should they detain him. Therefore I am sending a categorical warning to the PF that the battle lines have beendrawn, and my war shofar has been sounded. We will defend Hakainde Hichilema with all our strength, and we will not allow this humiliation and this abuse of an innocent citizen go further than this. Why can’t you leave Hakainde enjoy his freedoms just like any other Zambian?

Why can’t the PF concentrate on massive levels of corruption, the high cost of living and the runaway Kwacha, and an economy that is in the ICU, than direct their energies on one individual whose only offense is to aspire for public office? This kind of injustice must end and we will not allow it.

Let me end with the words of the great American President Thomas Jefferson (1801 – 1809); “All men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”.

Senior Chief Mukuni

of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts, and all the Bene Mukuni