We are ready to be ambassadors of change and should not be pardoned when we are to old to contribute to the economic development of the country, incarcerated lawyer, Keith Mukata has said.

Mr Mukata who is former UPND Chilanga Member of Parliament (MP) appealed to President Edgar Lungu to consider pardoning inmates with major offences and not only those with minor ones as always been the case.

The former MP who is serving a death sentence observed that only those with minor offences are pardoned with only a days left to be released as he commended the government for pardoning over 3 000 inmates country wide.

“Paul in the bible committed atrosties but God forgave him, pardon us before we become too old so that we can contribute to national development,” said Mr Mukata.

Mr Mukata made the appeal during the launch of the Mukobeko Agriculture Poultry Project initiated by inmates at the facility at a cost of K1.7 million officiated by the Vice president who was represented by minister of religious affairs and national guidance, Godfridah Sumaili.

The pastor in the making as he put it thanked the Zambia Correctional Services command for giving him as opportunity to give a vote of thanks saying it was a sign that the government still wanted him alive.

And incarcerated Lusaka businessman, Matthew Mohan said the project which was conceived by inmates was aimed at creating relationships within society.

Mr Mohan who is one of the 10 inmates spreaheading the project said the program which has created 15 jobs for civilians and 50 more would be employed before the end of this month.

“This dream was conceived in a place called by the formee vice president as hell on earth yet all this has failed to stop the will of development even in incarceration,” said Mr Mohan.

Guest of honour, Inonge Wina who was represented by Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance, Godfridah Sumaili commended the inmates for the project.

Mrs Wina said the project was not only important to the service but the government as it would go a long way in supplementing government efforts in providing skills training to inmates.

She said the gesture responds to the paradigm shift of the correctional service which aimes at reformation and rehabilitation of inmates.

“This was the vision of government prior to the reform process and these are the results we are seeing today,” Mrs Wina said.

Speaking earlier, commissioner general, Doctor Chisela Chileshe said the project by the inmates has given the service command hope that the programs implimented in the facility were helping them to reform.

The project comprises of a lecture theater, 5 000 broilers, 30 goats and varuety of vegetables.- Daily Nation Zambia