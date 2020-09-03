By Vinoria Mwewa

The UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT in Lusaka through it’s provincial Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta has dared the Patriotic Front to go ahead with it’s suspicious plans to arrest President Hakainde Hichilema over the false allegations that he sold the country’s public assets.

In apparent response to Forum For Democracy and Development leader, Edith Nawakwi who has waged a relentless war against Mr Hichilema for his alleged involvement in the privatization process, Mr Mwaliteta said it was senseless for Ms Nawakwi, who led the process as Minister of Finance, to concentrate on the privatization issue when the country was going through economic turmoils that require level headedness.

He said there was no need for Nawakwi to continue barking over privatization when information regarding those involved in the issue was in the public domain adding that it was surprising to note that the opposition leader failed to provide such information to the taskforce instituted to investigate such issues under the Mwanawasa administration.

He has since warned that the UPND was ready to bite the bullet and die for Mr Hichilema should the PF proceed with arresting him as revealed by Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya in a statement on Tuesday.

“If Ms Nawakwi is looking for information on those responsible for the privatization of state parastatals, which she spearheaded as Finance Minister, she must check out the Report that was issued on the matter in 1999. And if you (PF) think that you will touch HH and that we will allow you, it won’t happen.We are ready to take the bullet”,said Mr Mwaliteta.

–NewsPoint Tv