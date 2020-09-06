WE ARE READY TO DIE FOR YOU -UPND YOUTHS ASSURE HH

…as thousands of UPND youths hold solidarity march in support of HH amidst attacks from Nawakwi & PF

THOUSANDS of United Party for National Development (UPND) youths this afternoon held a solidarity march to president Hakainde Hichilema’s Lusaka residence in New Kasama where they assured him of uninterrupted support in the wake of numerous verbal attacks from defunct Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader, Edith Nawakwi and the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

Leading the youths that were drawn from the seven constituencies in Lusaka, Mr Anderson Banda who is leader of the youths in the Lusaka told Mr Hichilema that the collusion between Ms Nawakwi and the PF to remove him from the 2021 ballot had prompted them to march in solidarity with him as a way of sending a signal to the PF and its surrogate political parties that the youths would not allow any aggression against Mr Hichilema.

Mr Banda charged that it was now evident that after failing through various means to disadvantage and lessen Mr Hichilema’s chances of being a presidential candidate for 2021 such as the failed Bill Number 10 of 2019, the PF had resorted to using its hired guns such as Nawakwi to discredit him, a situation he said would not deter Mr Hichilema from being ushered into State House in 2021.

“We shall stand by you, president HH until you are ushered into State House come August 2021. You are not alone in this fight and we shall not allow the PF Government to touch you again. We are aware of schemes by the PF to cook charges against you after realizing that they have failed to remove you from the ballot using Bill 10, we shall not allow that,” said Mr Banda.

Mr Banda also stated that the youths had resolved to stand by Mr Hichilema and that they’d stand by him and his family to ensure nothing bad happens to them.

He also stated that the country’s youths were eagerly waiting for him to become president of Zambia so that he could help in ending the numerous economic hardships that the country’s youths were going through.

“Mr President, we know that you mean well for this country; and we admire your business skills, as such, we pray that you rule this country so that we the youths can tap into your wisdom for a better Zambia. We are waiting for your leadership so that those who have stolen from the poor through the tenders, ambulances and 48 houses can account; so that FIC report findings are adequately addressed and the perpetrators are dealt with accordingly as well as how the Eurobond was used and the findings of terrorism and money laundering in the FIC report,” he said.

Mr Banda called on youths across the country to take keen interest in the way the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was conducting itself ahead of the 2021 tripartite elections.

“Mr President, we wish to call upon the youths across the country to remain vigilant and monitor the ECZ ahead of the 2021 general elections,” he said.

And Hichilema, who was accompanied by his wife, Mutinta, expressed gratitude to the youths for the solidarity and support, stating that he was also there for the youths of the country.

“Thank you for coming to support us especially at a time that PF and its surrogates have continued to attack us. We need a new leadership that will provide business opportunities to the people of Zambia. We need a leadership that will take care of the people of Zambia,” he said.

Mr Hichilema also laughed off insinuations by Ms Nawakwi that he stole a house for Lima Bank during privatization, stating that the house was purchased from TBZ in 1995 while the privatization took place in 1999.

“Thank you to all of you for coming. Sometimes we think that we are alone but when you come, we know we have support. You must also know that you are not alone, Bally is always with you. It is darkest before dawn. We have walked a long way and we are not stopping,” he said.

UPND MEDIA TEAM