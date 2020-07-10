By Watch Reporter

2021 UPND presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema says his party is ready to take over government next year from a reckless PF administration.

Hichilema says the UPND has been preparing to lead the nation for many years and understands what it takes to redeem the country from its economic challenges, the PF has pushed many Zambians into.

“We have been in the opposition for so long and we have been on the waiting list for over 20 years. We are resolved now than ever before to govern after winning the 2021 General Election next and we arw winning,” said Hichilema when he featured on Mafken Radio in Mufulira.

The leader of the main opposition party has assured the mining community in the district and the entire Copperbelt Province that his party will ensure they own the mineral resource.

As Hichilema was on radio, armed PF cadres mobilized and attempted to interrupt the programme by cutting power supply to the radio station, an action which was met with full force by UPND cadres who started beating PF cadres.