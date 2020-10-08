Lusaka 7th October 2020

WE ARE READY TO TEST THE ANTI-RIOT EQUIPMENT IF POLICE & THE PF DISRUPTS OUR PEACEFUL DEMOSTRATION – VINCENT

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Lusaka District Youth Chairperson Vincent Mwansa has told the police that his youths are ready to test drive the anti-riot equipment which the police bought few months ago.

Speaking to the media shortly after the joint presser held today at the United Party for National Development (UPND) secretariat between the NDC and the UPND this morning, Vincent said youths in Lusaka District are very much ready for the peaceful demonstration scheduled for tomorrow and he trust and believe the demonstration will gone on well.

Mr Mwansa has however warned the police that his youths are ready for anything if at all the police plans to disturb the demonstration.

Mr Mwansa further said seeing that ECZ also illegally approved the voting by prisoners come 2021, his youths are not worried to vote from Chimbokaila prison in order to protect the integrity at the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Tomorrow we are ready to sacrifice our lives for the 18 million Zambians to enjoy later, all we want is Mr Esau Chulu, Patrick Shindano and Emerlyn Sikazwe to resign , said Mr Mwansa.

Issued by: NDC Media Department