*PRESS STATEMENT*

*12th April 2021*

*WE ARE REPORTING PF MEMBER MUNIR ZULU FOR TRIBAL HATRED.*

We have noted a very toxic statement by PF through their member Munir Zulu that the minority tribes in Zambia should never be given an opportunity to govern the country’s leadership.

According to the PF philosophy, the minority tribes among the 73 plus should just be voting for the so-called majority tribes. This is a very toxic statement coming from a prominent PF member and shows why the country is currently hugely divided.

As UPND in Lusaka Province we shall be reporting Munir Zulu to police for his careless tribal talk. We have no doubt that if such a reckless categorisation of Zambian citizens into either minority or majority was uttered by a UPND member, they would have been in police custody by now.

Zambian is a constitutional democracy and there is no where in our constitution where it states that only the majority tribe shall rule over the minority. This is nothing but total madness of the highest order being exhibited by the PF!

We know that what the PF leaders say is always contrary to what they do and that’s why some parts of the country they deem are occupied by minority tribes are hugely neglected. It was just yesterday that we saw President Edgar Lungu was hoodwinking Zambians at the PF SELECTIVE convention that his list of MCC had representation of all the tribes in Zambia. Yet as he was saying this, some of his proponent members were uttering tribal statements that excludes other Zambians from positions of authority.

For us in the UPND, we have been very consistent in fighting this tribalism vice and fully demonstrated national unity even from the outcome of our elective national assembly as opposed to the PF selective convention that was held yesterday.

*ISSUED BY;*

*OTIS BWALYA.*

*INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY.*

*UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE.*