WE ARE SADDENED BY THE UNAFRICAN ACTIONS OF UPND MEMBERS WHO HAVE TAKEN TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO CELEBRATE THE DEATH OF TWO MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

We as Patriotic Front Youths in Muchinga Province wish to categorically condemn the primitive actions by UPND members who have taken to social media to celebrate the death of two Members of Parliament.

The celebrations clearly demonstrates the amount of hatred and bitterness that UPND leaders inculcate in their followers towards other people who don’t subscribe to their tribal hegemony.

These now form the values of the UPND and it’s cultural norms. This is not the first time that UPND members are celebrating the death of fellow human beings and leaders afterall.

They did the same when President Dr Levy Patrick Mwanawasa died, even when President Micheal Chilufya Sata died they celebrated and slaughtered cows to nourish the celebrations. A few months ago when Africa woke up to a rude shock of the news, announcing the death of Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, UPND cadres took to social media celebrating and hoped that, that, had happened to Zambia.

Now they are celebrating the death of Hon Mwenya L Munkonge and Hon Rodgers Mwewa. That’s who they are and the Zambian people should treat them as such.

Ultimately, UPND members and their leadership have always wanted COVID 19 to ravaged our country with deaths as they pushed a “there is no COVID 19” campaign through social media and other platforms and indeed espouses the cherished beliefs of the UPND.

Our prayers and thoughts are with the Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini, family, friends, colleagues and Zambians. We also pray to Almighty God that the souls of the departed compatriots rest in peace.

Issued by:

Francis Robert Kapyanga

PF Provincial Youth Information and Publicity Secretary

Muchinga Province