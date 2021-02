12.02.21

We are seeking public office to serve not to be called honourable, His Excellency etc. That is for people who don’t know who they are, I am called HH now and forever.

This country needs leadership that is visionary, this is what will move us forward not what titles are bestowed upon us. Let’s work as servants of the people not BOSSES.

Vote with purpose this year, electing leaders is a serious undertaking.

HH aka Bally