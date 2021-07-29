Just arrived at Chipata Airport here in Eastern Province but the Police under instructions don’t want us to pass through the city for whatever reasons.

We are sleeping right in the plane and we go nowhere until we are allowed entry into Chipata.

This is our Country and our people have suffered enough at the hands of the few corrupt in the outgoing PF regime.

It’s either we are allowed to proceed or they kill us just at the airport here.

Tell us where you are watching from.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#HH4President