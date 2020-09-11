By Maiko Zulu

WE ARE TAKING ON THE CRIMINALS RATS AT ECZ….THIS TIME THE BUSH IS COMING TO TOWN

As concerned citizens, we will not sit idle and watch criminals steal people’s votes even before they are cast. ECZ is behaving like a band of renegades who have been intoxicated by the cool temperature in their air conditioned offices and their thinking is in ICU like that of the people they are trying to give an electoral advantage.

Scrapping the existing Voter’s Register should not be taken lightly by Zambians because we all know the ultimate results of such a criminal pronouncement.

Well, Zambia Police should be ready with their war machines which we know have been re-stocked because we are coming to eat the rats at ECZ and we are coming through the front door. The people we have entrusted with authority have no capacity to protect public institutions and therefore it is our duty as citizens to do just that.

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised