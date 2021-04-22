HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo’s family has warned Senior Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people of Kazungula district to stop his continued threats on the minister’s life.

A family representative said the Kampyongo family is annoyed and upset that senior Chief Mukuni has continued threatening the minister’s life through undisclosed means.

He said Mr. Kampyongo works for the government and the nation at large and there is no way Senior Chief Mukuni can continue threatening him each time police acted on a suspected crime involving the opposition UPND leaders and their supporters.

“If someone is suspected of having committed an offence the police have a duty to investigate, apprehend and arrest that person. It is not our son and brother (Mr. Kampyongo) who does that. “We are warning Chief Mukuni to retract his threats against our son and brother or else it will now be Kampyongo family versus Mukuni because every day he is talking ill of our relative,” the Kampyongo family representative said.

Yesterday Senior Chief Mukuni was quoted on an online publication Zambia Eagle as having written that “Dear Stephen Kampyongo, young man release my wife within and not later than 48 hours, else you shall blame yourself and those that sent you. I have spoken.” -Daily Nation