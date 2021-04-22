HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo’s family has warned Senior Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people of Kazungula district to stop his continued threats on the minister’s life.
A family representative said the Kampyongo family is annoyed and upset that senior Chief Mukuni has continued threatening the minister’s life through undisclosed means.
He said Mr. Kampyongo works for the government and the nation at large and there is no way Senior Chief Mukuni can continue threatening him each time police acted on a suspected crime involving the opposition UPND leaders and their supporters.
“If someone is suspected of having committed an offence the police have a duty to investigate, apprehend and arrest that person. It is not our son and brother (Mr. Kampyongo) who does that. “We are warning Chief Mukuni to retract his threats against our son and brother or else it will now be Kampyongo family versus Mukuni because every day he is talking ill of our relative,” the Kampyongo family representative said.
Yesterday Senior Chief Mukuni was quoted on an online publication Zambia Eagle as having written that “Dear Stephen Kampyongo, young man release my wife within and not later than 48 hours, else you shall blame yourself and those that sent you. I have spoken.” -Daily Nation
You should advise the minister vomangamanga Bantu ivi bazaka manga posamanga.please do your work but be professional and use facts and evidence not hearsay from other politicians with hidden motives.no one will defend you if you continue to playing in the lion’s den.use caution mr minister and not threatening people every time you speak this is not healthy for you and the citizens.
IT IS SAD TO HEAR SUCH WARNINGS COMING FROM THE OUTSIDERS WHO ARE NOT IN THE SYSTEM. WHEN TENSION MOUNTS LIKE THIS, IT IS AN INDICATOR OF OTHER THINGS. KAMPYONGO MUST ALWAYS KEEP AWAY FROM DIRECTING POLICE OFFICERS. HE HAS THE IG AND ITS THE IG WHO IS SUPPORSED TO ANSWER ALL THE CHARGES UNDER HIS SERVICES.
SINCE THE INSCEPTION OF KAMPYONGO AS MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS, HE HAS BECOME TO BE THE IG BOSS WHO DIRECTS POLICE WHAT TO DO, WHO TO ARREST AND WHERE TO GO. EVER SINCE THIS MINISTRY, WE HAVE NEVER SEEN A HOME AFFAIRS SPEAKING OUT MORE THAN THE IG AND DEPUTY IG WHO ARE APPOINTED BY THE PRESIDENT TO CARRY OUT DUTIES AS THEY ARE. ALWAYS IT IS BA KAMPYONGO AND THIS SOON WILL PUT HIM ON NOBODY WHEN PARLIAMENT IS DISOLVED AND WILL NO MORE BE HEARD.
FYAKUIFWAILA. MWELUPWA AFWILISHENI UMWANAWENU NAO ALEBOMBA BWINO NABANTU. ALA INCHITO NINCHITO TABASHA BALOONA.