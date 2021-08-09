Northern Province PF Presidential Campaign Coordinator Geoffrey Mwamba says the outcome of the August 12 general election will send some opposition parties into oblivion.

As he joins MCC Brian Mundubile on a campaign trail in Mporokoso.

Mr. Mwamba said the PF is set for victory because President Edgar Lungu has continued to gain popularity across the country as late President Michael Sata’s development vision carrier.

He said the PF has made in-roots in areas that were previously referred to as opposition strongholds due to the President’s good leadership.

And Mr. Mundubile, who is also PF Mporokoso Parliamentary Candidate, has hailed the ruling party and President Lungu for putting up a formidable campaign strategy.

He said the PF has been able to campaign easily based on the massive development it has delivered to Zambians.