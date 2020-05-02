Alexander Nkosi wrote…

🤔 WE CAN HAVE MANY BALLYS BUT THIS ONE IS ‘BALLY THE ECONOMIC DOCTOR’

Bally seems to be attracting attention for the right reasons and that is really good publicity. Growing a business empire as an opposition leader requires some serious business acumen. Most leaders cannot even go for a year before they start crying that their business has been negatively affected because they are in opposition. This is the kind of resilience we need to build in our economy so that even if copper prices go down, we experience floods, droughts and a disease like COVID, we still come out very strong. We dont need to ‘steal’ the Instead the ‘Bally’ tradework but we should steal his ideas on building economic resilience.

His expertise in wealth creation and building financial and economic resilience can instill a lot of confidence in citizens and win their trust just like kids can count on their Ballys to fix anything. Hence while we might claim to have so many Ballys out there, this one is not just an ordinary Bally but ‘Bally the Economic Doctor’.🇿🇲💰