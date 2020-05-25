WE CAN NEVER BE FREE AS A CONTINENT IF OUR INDIVIDUAL NATIONS ARE UNDEMOCRATIC.

There will be no freedom in Africa as long as individual nations are undemocratic and makes a sad date to commemorate the ‘African Freedom Day’ under such a retarded status.

Today marks a great day in the life of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) as it celebrates it’s 20th anniversary as a party.

The FDD was founded on the basis of promoting democracy in Zambia with it’s first assignment being to fight the undemocratic tendencies that were being perpetrated by the Chiluba led Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) at the time.

Indeed we as a country can only be free if we enjoy the various freedoms such as that of speech and assembly!

The freedom that our parents faught for is on a precarious position especially that Zambians under the Patriotic Front (PF) have no right to speak out on various issues affecting their lives as long as they are of a different view to what the PF believes in, today the people of Zambia can’t assemble to discuss various issues affecting their lives as long as they don’t belong to the PF regime!

The Multi-party democracy that the MMD under the various founding members such as FDD President Edith Nawakwi and her predecessor first FDD party President late Lt Gen Christon Tembo faught for under MMD, is long dead and we now wonder how Zambians will live as one people.

Without unity as a country, it is very difficult for Zambia to coexist with other African countries that hold different views under the various international organizations incharge of African affairs if we can’t accept divergent views within our own country and expect to promote multiple ideology at continental level.

It’s for this reason why the FDD calls on Zambians to first promote unity and coexistence amongst themselves before they look at the broader picture of the African Unity.

There is need to coexist at both national and international levels without any segregation based on race, tribe or ethnicity.

One Nation one Africa!

FDD Media.