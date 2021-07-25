WE CANNOT CALL OURSELVES CHRISTIAN WHILE CORRUPTION IS RIFE – HH

Hakainde Hichilema, leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance, has reassured Zambians that the country will remain a Christian nation under his leadership.

In a statement, the presidential candidate urged voters to judge his Christian values by his deeds, rather than his words.

“We cannot call ourselves Christians wile corruption is rife and while violence, tribalism and political intolerance are being perpetuated every single day,” he said, implying promises to make changes to the issues faced within the country today to uphold the country’s Christian values.

“God is love and as true Christians we shall lead, and we should lead with love and with fear of our God the Almighty,” Mr Hichilema added.

A member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church himself, Mr Hichilema expressed his hopes for the country’s future of education, an important aspect of Christianity.

“We are also aware of the thousands of unemployed teachers. They will be crucial in our efforts to improve the child to teacher ratio and therefore improve the quality of our education in our country,” he outlined.

His statement follows a lack of focus by the Patriotic Front to improve the education sector during their 10 years in power, leaving over 58,000 teachers unemployed as a result of poor education policies and unkept promises.