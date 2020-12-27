WE CANNOT SACRIFICE OUR HUMANITY ON THE ALTAR OF POLITICS, SAYS AMOS CHANDA

Former presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda writes…

It has been a troubling moment for me today and I have tried to vent my frustrations in a much more public manner that I usually do.

My last word tonight on the unfortunate demise our dear friend Nsama who was shot dead during the police confrontation with UPND supporters is that restraint and responsibility are crucial in any policing action in our nascent democracy.

For now, we can only call for a speedy investigation so we can rest the anxieties and help mitigate the pain of the unfortunate loss of life suffered this morning.

My own personal experience with the law enforcement call-outs is that, responsibility is required of any of us who may enjoy the broad support of sympathisers during such moments. In my case last year, I prevailed upon the large numbers of supporters to understand that my lawyers would be sufficient to face any charges that would come out the impending questioning.

On the part of the law enforcement agencies, its is imperative that they act with proportionality. In this cause, they need broad public support.

The Police, and the Minister of Home Affairs seemed to have anticipated this trouble hence their pre-emptive statements to forestall possible violence but it seems subsequent actions did not follow these rather well meant preparations and warnings.

Zambia is a democracy and therefore any contestation for power must not be at all, and any cost. None of us is worth dying for. And more importantly no innocent life such as prosecutor Nsama ought to have been lost that way. Not even that of the suspected UPND cadre who also died from a gun shot.

Lessons: restraint, professionalism and personal responsibility on the part of all of us.

I remember too, the ugly scenes of police action against PF cadres who disobeyed police orders during the Health minister’s court appearance this year.

Given a chance, our police would want to act within the bounds of the law and apply fair and proportional measures to maintain law and order but it seems they get overwhelmed at times.

I have seen the minister unveil admirably modern equipment for crowd and riot control but it seems more training is needed for our men and women in uniform.

Above all, our sympathies must sincerely go to the bereaved families as we hope for a speedy and fair inquiry into this episode. We cannot sacrifice our humanity on the altar of politics.

Good night

Amos Chanda,

Lusaka