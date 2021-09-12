_”We shall create Jobs and business opportunities for both the educated and uneducated youth, be calm no one will left behind” – Romeo Kangombe

United Party for National Development (UPND) Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe has congratulated appointed cabinet ministers and wish them God’s blessings as they execute their duties. Hon Kangombe who is also Mobilization and strategy Deputy chairperson has appealed to UPND members to continue with Party Mobilization in order to consolidate the strength of the party in government.

“We can’t all be in government because party mobilization is also very important. I asked Principal to excuse me from cabinet appointment because I want to concentrate on mobilizing the party. Criminals are not happy that we removed them from power and sooner all later they will start regrouping to frustrate the efforts of President Hichilema so we need to be all top of things. The Party is the machinery that we used to get into government therefore we need to continue strengthening it” Said the Sesheke lawmaker.

Honorable Kangombe has also appealed to party members to be calm and allow government to settle and create jobs opportunities for everyone.

“We understand people are very eager to get jobs after spending many years fighting the oppressive regime. I want appeal to everyone to remain calm and allow government to settle and no one will be left behind. We shall create jobs and business opportunities for all the youths in the country both educated and the uneducated resourceful youths. The fact that an emphasis has been put on employing people based on education papers does not mean we shall leave out those without education. We shall provide business opportunities and equip some of our people with skills.” Explaining Kangombe

The young member of parliament has assured the people that the Hakainde Hichilema led government will deliver on all its promises.

“It won’t be done overnight but I want to assure that we shall deliver” Said Kangombe.