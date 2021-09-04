WE CAN’T GO BACK TO A ONE PARTY STATE – HON. MUMBA

… says the decision by the UPND to petition 54 parliamentary seats held by the PF makes a sad reading.

Mufulira … Saturday, September 04, 2021 [Smart Eagles]

Kantanshi member of parliament Hon. Anthony Mumba says the country can’t afford to go back to a one party State.

Speaking when he featured on Mafken radio in Mufulira, Hon. Mumba said the decision by the UPND to petition 54 parliamentary seats held by the PF makes a sad reading.

Hon. Mumba said the fact that the UPND won the Presidential seat does not mean that they won all the parliamentary seats.

He said the PF accepted defeat despite having evidence of electoral malpractice by the UPND.

” We can’t go back to a one party state. It is sad that the UPND has decided to petition 54 seats held by the PF. PF has accepted defeat despite having evidence of electoral malpractice by the UPND,” Hon. Mumba said.

” I got the highest vote in the district and just because the UPND won the Presidential seat does not guarantee that they won all the parliamentary seats. We need to put national interest first,” He said.

And Hon. Mumba said President Hichilema needs a coordinated approach to how he manages the affairs of the nation.

He said President Hichilema should desist from issuing statements away from written speeches.

” President Hichilema needs to read from speeches because that will be used as reference for us in parliament. We need leadership that is accountable, ” Hon. Mumba said.

Meawhile, Hon. Mumba said the PF will rise if the leaders listen to the grassroots.

He said the people that made the PF to lose the elections should step aside.

” PF is a loved party and it will rise if our top leaders listen to the grassroots. Those that made us to lose power should step aside,” He said.

And Hon. Mumba said he will not accept any ministerial position in the UPND Government because he does not believe in their ideologies.

” We will give President Hichilema chance to rule and people that will make him fail are his members. President Hichilema is failing to come up with a cabinet because most of his members are expectant for positions,” Hon. Mumba said.