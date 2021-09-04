WE CAN’T GO BACK TO A ONE PARTY STATE – HON. MUMBA
… says the decision by the UPND to petition 54 parliamentary seats held by the PF makes a sad reading.
Mufulira … Saturday, September 04, 2021 [Smart Eagles]
Kantanshi member of parliament Hon. Anthony Mumba says the country can’t afford to go back to a one party State.
Speaking when he featured on Mafken radio in Mufulira, Hon. Mumba said the decision by the UPND to petition 54 parliamentary seats held by the PF makes a sad reading.
Hon. Mumba said the fact that the UPND won the Presidential seat does not mean that they won all the parliamentary seats.
He said the PF accepted defeat despite having evidence of electoral malpractice by the UPND.
” We can’t go back to a one party state. It is sad that the UPND has decided to petition 54 seats held by the PF. PF has accepted defeat despite having evidence of electoral malpractice by the UPND,” Hon. Mumba said.
” I got the highest vote in the district and just because the UPND won the Presidential seat does not guarantee that they won all the parliamentary seats. We need to put national interest first,” He said.
And Hon. Mumba said President Hichilema needs a coordinated approach to how he manages the affairs of the nation.
He said President Hichilema should desist from issuing statements away from written speeches.
” President Hichilema needs to read from speeches because that will be used as reference for us in parliament. We need leadership that is accountable, ” Hon. Mumba said.
Meawhile, Hon. Mumba said the PF will rise if the leaders listen to the grassroots.
He said the people that made the PF to lose the elections should step aside.
” PF is a loved party and it will rise if our top leaders listen to the grassroots. Those that made us to lose power should step aside,” He said.
And Hon. Mumba said he will not accept any ministerial position in the UPND Government because he does not believe in their ideologies.
” We will give President Hichilema chance to rule and people that will make him fail are his members. President Hichilema is failing to come up with a cabinet because most of his members are expectant for positions,” Hon. Mumba said.
Akind reminder The Post 3rd November 2011
More than 50 Patriotic Front (PF) losing Parliamentary candidates in the September 20, 2011 general elections have petitioned the election results in their respective areas.
Out of 68 losing candidates who have questioned the results, the PF has petitioned 51 while the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has petitioned 11, with MMD querying five and a losing independent candidate petitioning one.
DID MMD SAY WE ARE GOING BACK TO A ONE-PARTY STATE?
Don’t be scared, unless you broke the electoral laws which as aspiring MPs should have been aware off. How can you fight corruption if you used corruption to get into Parliament? I know the majority of you know that you didn’t go to Parliament on merit and Adada to help you keep the seat is not there like he did for Luo, Mwanakatwe and the other guy who didn’t have a G12 certificate in Eastern province.