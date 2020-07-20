For Immediate Release

19th July 2020

WE CAN’T KEEP ON LOSING LIVES DUE TO GREEDINESS. ADJOURN PARLIAMENT

The DP is saddened at the death of the two members of parliament in less than 24 hours and sends words of condolences to the bereaved families and constituencies.

Suffice to say that its hard to point at what has killed the MPs but we are alive to the fact that parliament has become an epicentre and a hot spot of covid 19 and a number of MPs and staff have tested positive.

In this regard, PF needs to protect the lives of Members of Parliament, Parliament staff and Zambians at large by suspending parliamentary sittings. We need to realise that some of these MPs frequent their constituencies and once they are in their respective Constituencies, they interact with people and this will continue putting the lives of many Zambians at risk.

We therefore, strongly advice the Speaker of the National Assembly to immediately suspend all parliamentary settings until further notice.

Let me state that we are alive to the fact that PF and the speaker are battling with taking such a noble decision because there focus is on Bill 10 going through at all costs during this sitting. PF should realise that Bill 10 drama should not be compared with the lives of Parliamentarians and the staff that are being lost. These levels of gridness from the PF camp are alarming. The wise thing that a responsible government would do in this kind of a situation is to Adjourn Parliament and serve lives.

Further, the DP has noticed that PF has continued to campaign and hold meetings with huge crowds without even following the laid down procedures. All these have been happening in the presence of the minister of home affairs and some of these meetings are actually organised by the ministers themselves, worse still by the Minister of Health who is supposed to be the flag carrier in the fight against covid 19. Instead he has been in the forfront in abrogating the set rules and guidelines in his ministry. This on its on, demonstrates that the PF Government does not care about human life but care about how they should remain in power at all costs through pushing Bill 10.

The DP advises the PF to behave responsibly and stop risking innocent lives stating that any more loss of life to covid 19 at Parliament will be blamed on them.

Signed

Judith Kabemba

DP Spokesperson