By Nkokomalimba Kapumpe

Just wear a mask we can’t afford a lockdown with the economy predicted at -5% growth.if we lockdown it will be a complete meltdown and almost unrecoverable. Secondly, all constitution offices must continue no compromise there, government must continue.

Most people in Lusaka can’t even afford two days in lockdown, it will lead to more chaos and riots. Most Zambian men can stand seeing their children starving, they will come out even it means facing police. For an lockdown to be effective it’s has to be at least 2 weeks…

At the level covid 19 has spread it’s useless to lockdown without plan or information , its already in the room. The only thing to do is to try to keep the sick numbers managable by the hospital and mandatory facemask. Lets start immediately mass testing, contact tracing and isolation. We can’t afford to touch the economy. We can’t!!!!!!

This is now war for this nation and we must fight with everything we have; the dying economy and covid 19 must be fought at both fronts. Any solution that does not cover both will kill us. It is this crazy solutions like the use of copper in all resturments from cups to doors , mandatory facemaks, isolated lockdowns that we can afford etc the solutions have to be intelligent, well informed and flexible.

This time we fight not from slavery or colonisation but annihilation. Right to live has a nation.

“We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight. We’re going to live on. We’re going to survive” independence day speech…