WE CAN’T WORK WITH UPND, WE ARE NOT IN ANY ALLIANCE SAYS HARRY KALABA
The Democratic Party has dismissed allegations that it has endorsed a United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate in the Chilubi Constituency by-election.
DP Spokesperson Judith Kabemba stated that the information was false.
At a Meeting hosted by Mazabuka Member of Parliament, Garry Nkombo, a motley group of alleged DP members claimed Harry Kalaba had sent them to endorse the UPND candidate.
The group also alleged that the PF candidate, Mulenga Fube owed them an amount of K600 from the 2006 general elections.
Nkombo fell for the scam and promptly paid the K600.
But the DP Spokesperson stated that they are not in any alliance and Kalaba or the party did not direct anyone to support the UPND in the Chilubi Constituency by-election.
We don’t care kalaba
This is the time when the opposition needs each other the way it happened in 1991. Truth be told, the economy keeps worsening each day that passes. Zambians are looking for a united opposition that can liberate zambia economically. Ignore the selfish DP, could be planted by pf.
The world out there believes that it’s only a united opposition that can defeat PF. By this disunity being portrayed & PF rigging the 2021 elections, the world won’t genuinely believe UPND won 2021 elections due to this disunity