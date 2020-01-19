WE CAN’T WORK WITH UPND, WE ARE NOT IN ANY ALLIANCE SAYS HARRY KALABA

The Democratic Party has dismissed allegations that it has endorsed a United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate in the Chilubi Constituency by-election.

DP Spokesperson Judith Kabemba stated that the information was false.

At a Meeting hosted by Mazabuka Member of Parliament, Garry Nkombo, a motley group of alleged DP members claimed Harry Kalaba had sent them to endorse the UPND candidate.

The group also alleged that the PF candidate, Mulenga Fube owed them an amount of K600 from the 2006 general elections.

Nkombo fell for the scam and promptly paid the K600.

But the DP Spokesperson stated that they are not in any alliance and Kalaba or the party did not direct anyone to support the UPND in the Chilubi Constituency by-election.