By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has told Zambian truck drivers in South Africa to park in safe and designated areas while those intending to travel have been advised to shelve their plans.

The government says the current security situation and safety of foreign trucks and drivers in South Africa is volatile and no life should be lost over business.

Minister of Transport and Communications Mr Mutotwe Kafwaya has said the government cares for each and every Zambian and would not want to lose life in the current violent attacks on foreign truckers.

He said due to the current security situation, on 20th November 2020, a Zambian truck driver working for a South African company was shot along the R59 highway in Johannesburg on his way back to Zambia.

He said the government regrets the reoccurrence of violence, burning of foreign trucks, shooting and brutalizing of foreign drivers.

He said the situation requires urgent and concerted efforts to contain it.

“Therefore, the Government of the Republic of Zambia wishes to urge all Zambian truck owners, bus owners and truck drivers to desist from travelling to South Africa if you are planning to travel until the security situation improves; park all your trucks that are currently in South Africa in safe and secure, designated parking places until the security is guaranteed by the authorities in that country,” he said.

“Report all cases of the affected drivers to South African authorities including the Zambian High Commission in South Africa; render financial support for medical treatment to the affected drivers by the owners and report to the Zambian High Commission in South Africa; Ensure that the affected drivers are fully repartriated by truck owners and; All drivers that may face challenges to that effect should report to the Zambian High Commission in South Africa and Ministry of Transport and Communications.”