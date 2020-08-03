Statement for immediate release from Elisha Matambo, UPND Chairman Copperbelt Province

3rd August 2020

WE COMMEND COPPERBELT COUNCILLOR FOR RESCINDING HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM UPND

We wish to laud our UPND Councillor for Miputu ward on the Copperbelt Hosni Mabeti for realising he was duped by the PF thugs, and reversing his decision to resign from the incoming government the UPND. We have welcomed back our brother with open arms in our mighty party. The PF abducted our Councillor, drove him to an unknown location where they forced him to sign an already prepared resignation statement.

They then drove him to Ndola where he was forced to read the statement after which they promised to furnish his house and give him hard cash. When the Councillor returned to his ward, his family and his community were up in arms against him. He then decided he had been misled and duped and immediately approached the local UPND leadership to communicate his decision to rescind the resignation.

As Copperbelt Province UPND, we wish to send an unequivocal warning to the outgoing PF party to cease following around our Councillors on the Copperbelt especially in Lambaland. Lambas are not commodities like a bag of tomatoes to be traded to the highest bidder. We are a proud, principled, resilient and a hardworking people who won’t allow our souls to be donated to the devil.

If the PF is so popular like they claim, why not wait for 2021 where we will meet in the ballot booth, instead of pursuing UPND Councillors around the country, afterwhich they rig the elections, and then hug and congratulate themselves. They must stop being delusional. In Lamba we say ‘Batapa mukasakala akatibukile’.

There are no essential drugs and bed space in hospitals, pupils sit on the floor in schools and mothers deliver on maternity ward floors, but these criminals and corrupt experts have the money to throw around in buying Councillors and causing costly by elections, that are facilitating and accelerating Covid 19 infections.

Our President is Hakainde Hichilema the incoming head of state, and no amount of corruption and intimidation will change our mind to ensure we usher him to State House in August 2021.

We wish to advise our Councillors on the Copperbelt to chew the money when PF gives it to you, because it’s your own money, but remain focused and ensure you strengthen your party the UPND.

Elisha Matambo

UPND Chairman,

Copperbelt Province