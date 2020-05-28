I wish to commend the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE)for their forthrightness and candor by officially rejecting the abhorrent Bill 10, which if enacted would have finally achieved the aspirations of the anti BRE agents that have for so many years desired to obliterate the BRE as a Kingdom.

It is pleasing that the BRE has seen through the whimsical arbitrarinesss of autocracy and treachery by the proponents of this legislation that goes against all tenets of democracy, and the collective will of the Zambian people whose opinion has not been sought.

Isn’t it however remarkable that the prime movers of the Bill in the National Assembly are bonafide subjects of the Barotse Royal Establishment namely, Leader of Government Business in the House, Her Honour the Vice President Inonge Wina, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda, Honorable MPs Professor Lungwangwa and Mutompehi respectively.

This was a clever but sinister attempt to dress the bill with a sheep’s skin over a ferocious and marauding wolf, whose real ambition was to ambush the BRE, but we thank God that the Royal Establishment unmasked the ulterior motives behind such a move.

If in future people of Barotseland protested against the Bill for whatever reason, they would be reminded that Bill 10 that had changed the face of the BRE came through the blessings of the Royal Establishment whose distinguished daughter and sons were crafters and movers of the Bill into law, while the BRE gave unqualified support.

That is why I am eternally proud and grateful that the BRE thwarted this attempt by the promoters of Bill 10.

It is now up to all the lawmakers from Barotseland(including these mentioned above) to stand with the Royal Establishment in rejecting this Bill and ensuring it does not see the light of the day in Parliament.

God bless you and God bless the Republic of Zambia

Senior Chief Mukuni

of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all bene Mukuni.