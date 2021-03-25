RESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

25/03/2021

REF: WE COMMEND THE CATHOLIC CHURCH FOR STOPPING PF DONATIONS TO THEIR PARISHES AHEAD OF THE AUGUST ELECTIONS

Fellow country men and women in the few days the country has seen unprecedented dishing out of monies by PF leaders and their cadres duped as empowerment. As though this is not enough PF has instructed millers around the country to prepackage mealie meal in PF branded political images mostly that of president Edgar Lungu and PF ministers.

PF leaders have been going round giving money to various churches a situation that has shocked many citizens especially after the country defaulting on its loan payments.

This desperation by Mr Lungu and PF government has prompted the Catholic Church to stop all their local churches receiving any donations from the PF government charging that they feel the monies are meant to manipulate voters mind ahead of the elections.

We are grateful for this action by the church particularly the catholic community. What Lungu and PF are doing to this nation is insulting. There is no way after stealing public resources, today Lungu and his government can resurrect into messiahs. PF is a government of thieves who have robbed our nation of millions of dollars and now want to take advantage of the high level of poverty that, they themselves have created. PF have cursed themselves to think they can buy the church in such a manner. And it is an insult to see Mr Lungu Making headlines that Zambians are living well. Yes PF leaders are living well because they are thieves. They have stolen public resources and they don’t feel the pressure ordinary Zambians are going through now.

This is why we have always argued and remain against politicians attempting to be above the church. The church is our last bus station because some politicians cannot be trusted.Let the church be respected. We would also want to warn Mr Shindano and Mr Esau Chulu that Electoral malpractice is not only stealing votes but doing what PF wants them to do, it is criminal. We are keeping records of what is going on and one day some one will answer. ECZ don’t set the country on fire please. Level the political playing field and be transparent.

Issued by

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST FOR ZAMBIA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL