STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WE CONDEMN PF’s PLOY TO MUZZLE THE MEDIA

THUR 9 APRIL 2020

LUSAKA – AS United Party for National Development (UPND) we strongly condemn the decision by Government through the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to cancel the licence for Prime Television.

For a long time, citizens may wish to know, government has been intimidating the private television station in their efforts to muzzle independent media in the country.

The decision is meant to undermine the right to freedom of expression and media freedom.

It is clearly intended to send a chilling message that journalists need to self-censor or face dire consequences. This unlawful cancellation must immediately be lifted to allow Prime TV to continue telling the Zambian story as it unfolds. Zambia can only benefit from the plurality of media voices.

The IBA cannot just wake up and cancel the broadcasting licence without any justifiable reason and without following due process.

We are, at this stage, not aware that rules of natural justice were followed by the IBA in cancelling the licence for Prime Television. Did the IBA write to Prime Television or charge them for any offence? What was the offence? Did Prime Television exculpate themselves? Was the exculpation, if any, satisfactory? Can the IBA avail such information to the public for the people to make their own judgement?

The government appears to have been on a witch hunt against Prime Television. First, they ordered all government ministries and their affiliates to stop doing business with Prime Television.

Second, they sent the Zambia Revenue Authority to pounce on Prime Television.

When these draconian measures appeared not to be working, they have now gone for outright closure of the station.

This cannot be accepted in a democratic society.

Issued by:

Charles Kakoma,

UPND SPOKESMAN.