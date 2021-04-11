*PRESS STATEMENT*

*11th April 2021*

*WE CONGRATULATE THE PF FOR HOLDING THEIR ‘SELECTIVE’ CONVENTION*

We would like to ‘congratulate’ our colleagues in the PF for successfully holding their virtual convention in peaceful atmosphere.

We take note of public outcry that the PF convention ushered in their Central Committee without casting a single vote. We also note that the youths and women were largely left out of the newly appointed PF leadership and there is no regional balancing, something very worrying especially that they are a ruling party.

But we recognise that just like our party, the PF is a mere club with its own rules and aspirations and they can decide to do what they want in accordance with their desires. It is up to the Zambian people to choose a political party that is truly uniting and offers the best policies.

With majority of the political parties now having held their conventions, we look forward to having a peaceful campaign period devoid of hate language and violence.We should offer the Zambian people positive messages of what we intend to do in alleviating poverty and hunger ravaging the country.

We have released our vision for the country through our manifesto which we launched on Friday. We now look forward to the PF and all other political parties to release and debate their manifestos instead of character assassinations.

*Patrick Mucheleka*

*UPND Deputy Secretary General*