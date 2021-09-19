We couldn’t see the wind of change – Lubinda

Lubinda says they could not foresee the wind of change. He says the wind of change was visible in 1991 and 2011. That time he could see and feel it in the streets, in the press and everywhere.

That’s exactly the mistake PF made.

There was no way they could foresee the wind of change this time around because they suppressed the media, suppressed the citizens.

People were burning inwardly but they could not talk. How could Lubinda see the wind of change this time around when wearing then opposition UPND regalia was basically death sentence especially in Lusaka.

People could not be allowed to gather, our Billboards were being destroyed, ZNBC was all PF praises busy parading thousands of fake defectors all over the country. HH needed a permit to go to church. So PF were completely blinded.