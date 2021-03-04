WE DEMAND FOR AN INDEPENDENT AUDIT OF THE NEW VOTERS RIGISTER, FIGURES HAVE BEEN COOKED TO AID PF RIGGING SCHEME.

Lusaka-04/03/2021

The figures for registered voters as released by ECZ last week have clearly been cooked and as such cannot be trusted. It is clear, ECZ have continued their drive to aid PF rigging of the August 12 elections, one does not need to be super intelligent to tell that the figures released by ECZ have been doctored and skewed to have more people voting in perceived PF strongholds whilst at the same time they have reduced numbers in UPND strongholds.

How can they explain the more than 100,000 reduction of voters in Northwestern, Western and Southern provinces and at the same time the unbelievable increase of more than 300,000 voters for Eastern, Muchinga, Luapula and Northen provinces, this is crazy! It is also common knowledge that the population of Zambia has been growing since we last held elections and so has the number of eligible voters in UPND strongholds. It is only expected that the number of registered voters in Northwestern, Western and Southern provinces is also supposed to go up.

As Lusaka Province, will soon be engaging ECZ on this one because they owe us and the Zambian people an explanation. ECZ has been systematically working on aiding the PF vote rigging mechanism and we cannot just sit and watch. We saw how they made sure that in UPND strongholds they took very few voter registration machines which kept on breaking down. Even the issuance of NRCs was problematic such that only a few were captured in UPND strongholds.

These latest inflated figures from PF strongholds goes to prove our suspicion that ECZ was registering some underage children and foreigners in order to increase the numbers. The conduct of ECZ is in breach of their Constitutional mandate to run free and fair elections. We can no longer trust this voter register and we demand that ECZ should subject it to an independent audit by a credible audit firm.

ECZ ought to know that process protects content. The process for coming up with this voter register raises a lot of legitimate questions. We cannot allow them to temper with the collective will of the zambian people. This careless way of handling elections is what has caused instability in many countries around the world. This election is about the people choosing their leaders. It is not open to ECZ to manipulate and force upon the people a leadership that they have already rejected.

In order to restore stakeholder confidence in this election the only sensible thing that can be done now is to have the voters register audited immediately!

ISSUED BY;

OTIS BWALYA,

INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY.

UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE.