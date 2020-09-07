Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has hit at the legacy of Kamuzu Banda who worked with the apartheid regime in South Africa.

The Uganda leader, in a Facebook post on Thursday, suggested that Kamuzu Banda frustrated efforts to unite Africa but the other leaders managed to work towards intergration without Banda.

In the post in which he was responding to calls for him to resign, Museveni said Ugandans will continue the push for African intergration and he urged his critics to join the mission.

“If you do not want to do so, no problem. In the 1960s, 70s 80s and 90s, we did without the company of Kamuzu Banda and group,” said Museveni.

Museveni has ruled Uganda since 1986, the year he took over power after being involved in a coup to topple Milton Obote.

He started his presidency when Banda was in power in Malawi. Banda, Malawi’s founding president, ruled for 31 years from 1963.

Malawi was the only country in Africa to maintain diplomatic relations with South Africa during the apartheid era and Banda visited South Africa in 1971, contrary to a resolution by members other Organization for African Union.